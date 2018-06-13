Wind provides a surfing opportunity at Lake Tahoe

The RailBlazer, the new single rail steel coaster at California's Great America, opens to the public Thursday, June 14, 2018. Here's what to expect: This POV video comes as close as you can to riding without actually being on the roller coaster.
In a fundraiser to support at-risk youth, the wife of Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen and Herky the Hornet mascot rappelled from a tall downtown Sacramento building. "Over the Edge" fundraiser was sponsored by Stanford Youth Solutions.
Susan Delph was homeless for seven years, and camped for the last two of them on the American River. For now, she lives in a residential home in South Natomas under a new Sacramento County programs that provides temporary shelter for the homeless.