Quarry Park Adventures again delays opening, needs another $1 million

Rocklin residents eager to enjoy the attractions promised by Quarry Park Adventures will have to twiddle their thumbs a bit longer – again.
Originally scheduled to open in June, the park delayed its grand opening to late July a few weeks ago. Now, it's estimating Aug. 31.
"Challenges related to building in a former rock quarry, some bids coming in significantly higher than expected, and other unforeseen economic factors including steel tariffs, have caused timelines to be extended and costs to exceed initial budgets," city spokesman Michael Young said.
On Tuesday, city staff asked the City Council for an additional $1.15 million to build a food services structure and bathroom facilities on the site, as well as for miscellaneous expenses. But the council wanted more information on the subject, Young said, and postponed the request. Young said it will likely be addressed on June 26.
If the new funding request is eventually approved, Rocklin could end up spending about $13 million on the park in total, according to a staff report.
Quarry Park Adventures is, as its name suggests, a 5.5-acre theme park set in Big Gun Quarry, which ceased operation in 2005. Attractions will include zip lines, giant swings, free-fall jumps and boating, which make use of the quarry walls, floor and rim, as well as a 2-acre lake and 60-foot waterfall, the park's website said.
“This is a bold project and when the city set out to build the adventure park we knew there would be challenges,” city manager Steve Rudolph said. “This isn’t a standard road or facility construction project. There is no template for building an adventure park in a former granite quarry."
The city is confident it will earn a favorable return on its investment, Young said.
"The adventure park is projected to attract more than 130,000 visitors a year to historic downtown Rocklin, who will spend their dollars not only at the park but at surrounding businesses," Young said. "The activity will help businesses thrive and bring additional sales tax dollars to the city to support vital public services that maintain Rocklin’s high quality of life."
Although the general public will have to wait several months to enter the quarry, 1,200 season-pass holders will get a sneak peek this Saturday, which coincides with the beginning of the park's summer concert series.
Comments