Unemployment rate in Sacramento region falls to all-time low

The unemployment rate in the Sacramento metropolitan region fell to 3.3 percent in May, the lowest it’s been since 1990, according to state data.
Between April and May, 3,300 jobs were added in the region, bringing the total to 993,800 jobs, the Employment Development Department said in a press release.
Placer County had the lowest unemployment at 2.8 percent in the four-county region, followed by El Dorado County with 3.2 percent. Sacramento County had 3.4 percent unemployment and Yolo County at 3.6 percent, the department said.
The largest contributor of jobs is the construction industry, which created 1,100 jobs since April, though many of them are seasonal positions. Many of the jobs are attributed to increased building in the region, the department said.
Government workers added to their ranks, too. State government employment expanded by 600 jobs, and local government agencies added another 500 jobs.
Over the year, however, education and health services added 6,400 jobs, making up a significant portion of job growth in the region. Healthcare providers such as Sutter Health and Dignity Health put out the most job ads, with an emphasis on recruiting registered nurses, according to data.
Only two industries cut back positions in the last month: leisure and hospitality, and trade, transportation and utilities, the department said.
