Grass fire breaks out in Rancho Cordova, consuming more than 40 acres

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a grass fire along Jackson Road near Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Metro Fire said shortly before 4:30 p.m. that it had contained the blaze. The district initially said the fire was 80 acres but reduced that estimate to 40-plus acres based on a helicopter view of the scene.

Authorities are still looking into the cause of the fire but have confirmed that there are no injuries to civilians, animals or firefighters, and no structures were damaged, public information officer Chris Vestal said.

