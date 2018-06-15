6-year-old girl dies in Placerville car accident

A six-year-old girl died after the car she was in flipped over into a ditch Friday morning in Placerville, according to California Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred after the vehicle drifted over to the right side of Latrobe Road and went into a ditch on the left side of the road after the driver overcorrected, according to a CHP Facebook post on Friday.
The driver only suffered minor injuries. The girl, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, was airlifted to the hospital but died later on.
Both occupants appeared to have been using their seat belts, but the investigation is still active, according to CHP.
Authorities are asking those with information on the accident to call 530-622-1110.
