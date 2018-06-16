Corvette in flames and a 10-car crash: Chaotic morning on I-5 near Woodland

A crash between a sports car and a farming truck led to a chaotic Saturday morning on Interstate 5 near Woodland that included three serious injuries and a 10-car pileup.
Witnesses reported that a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling faster than 80 mph before rear-ending the truck on southbound I-5 around 3:05 a.m. Saturday on the Vietnam Veterans Bridge, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash sent the truck, which had a forklift attached, careening into the adjacent guard rail, which it punctured.
Flames engulfed the Corvette, and 50 gallons of diesel fuel leaked out of the tractor onto the highway, which CHP said complicated the clean up.
The driver of the Corvette suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. An ambulance took the truck driver to UC Davis Medical Center with substantial but non-life-threatening injuries. CHP is investigating the crash, including whether the driver of the Corvette was under the influence.
About four hours later, traffic on I-5 was still stopped north of County Road 22 when a tractor-trailer traveling southbound "at an unsafe speed" failed to sufficiently slow down and collided with multiple vehicles, CHP said.
It took emergency personnel three hours to investigate and clear the cash, which ultimately involved ten cars.
The crash seriously injured one female victim, who was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, and left five other drivers with minor injuries.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are considered to be factors in the second collision, CHP said.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the 7 a.m. collision is encouraged to contact the Woodland CHP Office at 530-662-4685.
Comments