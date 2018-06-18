Triple-digit weather is on the way – here's when we'll feel the heat in Sacramento

If it hasn't yet felt like a truly Sacramento summer, just wait for the weekend.
Temperatures will start to rise midweek and peak Friday through Sunday, with a high of 104 degrees expected Saturday, making it the hottest day of the year thus far, according to the National Weather Service.
The spike is caused by a ridge of high pressure moving across the state, said Karl Swanberg, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.
Sacramento has had three days of 100-degree weather this year so far, all in June.
The peak heat will extend across the region, and those headed to Tahoe should expect highs in the 80s in Blue Canyon and highs of 75-85 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, with lower temperatures near the shoreline, and lows in the 40s-60s in the area.
The foothills will also get heat in the mid-90s, and lower-elevation areas could feel triple-digit high temperatures. Nights will cool down to the low 60s.
Early season water temperatures are still relatively cold, and river-goers should be careful, the National Weather Service said. People are also advised to stay out of the sun during the middle part of the day and reduce outdoor activity.
