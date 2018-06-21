Wiz Khalifa makes appearance at Sacramento bar LowBrau

Cameron Thomaz, better known as rapper Wiz Khalifa, made an appearance at Sacramento's own LowBrau Bierhalle this week.
Lowbrau was hosting their weekly party, "Motown on Mondays," where Khalifa was photographed posing with Dustin Worswick – who goes by DJ Epik – a regular DJ for the party.
Khalifa is best known for his Billboard chart topping single, "See You Again," his love for marijuana and his tumultuous relationship with model Amber Rose.
Salam Belay, a spokesperson for Khalifa, said that they heard about the party from a local radio station. Belay said he heard it was a "cool party on Monday nights."
"Wiz enjoyed it, he said it made him want to have more nights out at cool bars with great music," Belay said.
"I think Sacramento night life, especially in midtown is very vibrant and it's constantly growing," Worswick said. "During that time I made sure to slip in four to five Wiz tunes that fit the musical theme, ones that had motown and soul samples in them."
