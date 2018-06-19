Small fire in North Sacramento under control, cause being investigated

A grass fire near Rio Linda Boulevard and Main Avenue in North Sacramento has been brought under control, according to a Sacramento Fire Department tweet.
The grass fire, which was called in at 12:09 pm, was extinguished about an hour and a half later by 50 combined personnel from Sacramento Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and West Sacramento Fire.
A small personal shed caught fire, but there were no reported injuries or deaths. As of 3 p.m., there are still units on the scene extinguishing hot spots.
There were no witnesses to the start of the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is currently under investigation.
