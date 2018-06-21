Michael Steven Rock was ordered to pay just over $700,000 in restitution to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.
Owner of Roseville's Rock Bottom Beds sentenced to year in prison for tax evasion

By Adesuwa Agbonile

aagbonile@sacbee.com

June 21, 2018 05:41 PM

The owner of Rock Bottom Beds, a furniture store in Roseville, has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion and filing a false return, according to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

Michael Steven Rock, 63, was convicted of collecting almost $300,000 in sales tax from customers that he failed to pay to the state of California over a four-year period. He also failed to report income of more than $77,000 to the California Franchise Tax Board in 2011.

In addition to his jail sentence, Rock was ordered to pay just over $700,000 in restitution to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, and over $200,000 to the Franchise Tax Board.

He also will be placed on probation for five years following the completion of the prison sentence, the tax and fee administration said in a press release.

