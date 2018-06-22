Search underway for young boy who disappeared in Sacramento River

The Sacramento Fire Department is searching the Sacramento River for a boy who reportedly disappeared underneath the surface at about 5:45 p.m. Friday.

An adult said he saw the boy, thought to be under 10 years old, go underwater about 10 feet off the shore near Freeport and Cosumnes River boulevards, said Mike Taylor, assistant fire chief.

About 20 emergency responders were on scene, including swift water rescue swimmers, several boats and a helicopter, but “there’s no clarity in the water,” Taylor said.

Drowning Accident Rescue Team members were preparing to strap on scuba tanks and search the bottom of the river for the boy, Taylor said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“We’re still in the rescue mode, we’re not in the recovery mode,” he said. “Meaning we still have hope.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.