Special name chosen for newest sheriff's K9

Jacob Honsinger, who was diagnosed last August with a rare brain tumor, recently combined his love of animals and “Star Wars” when he was asked to name the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s newest K9.
By
Up Next
Jacob Honsinger, who was diagnosed last August with a rare brain tumor, recently combined his love of animals and “Star Wars” when he was asked to name the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s newest K9.
By

Local

Sheriff's K-9 Jedi returns to duty weeks after being stabbed in the head

By Michael Mcgough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

June 23, 2018 02:37 PM

A Sacramento County sheriff's K-9 who was stabbed while in pursuit of a suspect last month has recovered and returned to duty.

The 3-year-old German shepherd named Jedi, who suffered head wounds and a scratched cornea from the attack, was released from a veterinary clinic May 19 after successful surgery.

Jedi and his handler, Deputy Javier Bustamante, made a recent visit to a retirement facility, near the location of the stabbing in Carmichael. The pair and the retirement home's residents celebrated Jedi's speedy recovery, according to a Saturday afternoon Facebook post.

The K-9 was assailed by Jackie Burke, 41, of West Sacramento on May 19. Burke is a convicted sex offender and was pursued after a tip from a parole officer off about Burke's possible involvement in a domestic violence incident, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release at the time.

Burke was arrested and faced felony charges for harming a police animal and driving recklessly while evading an officer, as well as a charge for parole violation.

Jedi was named in June 2017 by Jacob Honsiger, a teenager fighting a rare type of brain tumor, and a lover of dogs and "Star Wars."

  Comments  