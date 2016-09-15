Streets to close around Golden 1 Center before, after arena events

The city of Sacramento will close several major streets around Golden 1 Center before and after large events at the new downtown arena, according to a traffic management plan released Thursday.
Streets that will be closed an hour before events drawing more than 10,000 people include L Street between Fifth and Seventh streets, northbound Third Street between I and J, southbound Fourth Street from L to Capitol Mall and northbound Fifth between J and L.
Several more streets will be closed 30 minutes before games and concerts end and will remain closed for up to 45 minutes after events. Those include L Street between Fifth and Eighth, Seventh Street between J and L, eastbound Capitol Mall between Fourth and Sixth and westbound Capitol from Fifth to Seventh.
City officials said street closures and other traffic measures are needed to allow for safe pedestrian travel in and out of Golden 1 Center, limit automobiles looking for parking, ease traffic congestion by directing cars away from the arena and toward freeways and for security.
Traffic signals along J Street will be programmed to move more automobiles through the I-5 offramp. Twelve officers will be used to direct traffic before events and 15 will be on hand after games and concerts.
Light-rail trains, buses and Paratransit vehicles “will be permitted to travel on streets otherwise closed during special events at the discretion of the city’s police department,” according to the traffic plan.
The city report states multiple signs will be erected near the arena to direct arena-goers to light-rail stations. Regional Transit plans to add up to two additional trains after events to help accommodate the estimated 1,225 Kings fans projected to ride light rail to and from sold-out games.
The city has also made upgrades to pedestrian walkways near the arena, including wider sidewalks and crosswalks.
City officials project Golden 1 Center will host 189 events a year, including an average of 47 Kings games, 20 graduation ceremonies and 27 concerts.
Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis
