Free Kings Fan Fest tickets distributed at noon

Ticket distribution will begin at noon Friday for the free Sacramento Kings Fan Fest event at Golden 1 Center, an open house that will serve as the first public event at the new downtown arena. The event will feature a team practice.
The Kings said tickets for the Oct. 1 event will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans will be able to reserve up to four non-transferrable tickets. All tickets will be distributed on a mobile basis only at http://www.nba.com/kings/fanfest.
The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Besides seeing the team practice, fans will be able to visit the concession stands, explore the arena and participate in a question-and-answer session with selected players. There also will be “exclusive contests and prizes,” the team said.
Paul McCartney opens the arena with a pair of concerts Oct. 4 and 5. The first Kings game is an exhibition Oct. 10 against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa B.C., and the first regular season home game is Oct. 27 against San Antonio.
