Golden 1 Center all cleared for opening

Golden 1 Center has passed its building inspections and can open for business.
In a milestone for the Sacramento Kings’ new $557 million arena, Golden 1 received its temporary certificate of occupancy from the city late Friday.
The document means the downtown arena, two years after groundbreaking, is no longer a construction site although workers are still applying finishing touches. While the temporary certificate is good for only 60 days, and must be replaced by a permanent certificate, city inspectors have determined there are no fire or other safety issues present and the building can operate.
City officials hailed the issuance of the certificate. “The city has a team of expert project managers, planners, architects, plan reviewers and inspectors, many of whom were in the trenches checking on everything during very long days and nights,” said Ryan DeVore, the city’s director of community development, in a prepared statement. “We are excited for the Kings and our city as we cross the finish line.”
The Kings will open Golden 1 with a pair of free events Oct. 1: an open house in the morning, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors, and an open team practice that evening. Tickets for the open house were available Saturday at www.golden1center.com but there are no more tickets available for the team practice.
The official opening comes Oct. 4, when Paul McCartney plays the first of two concerts.
