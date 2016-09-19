Sacramento Kings unveil new app for Golden 1 Center

The Sacramento Kings unveiled a new Golden 1 Center app Monday, saying it will help fans navigate the new downtown arena, order food and merchandise and even simplify the way they get to and from games.
The app will also provide enhanced real-time game statistics and other features. Fans inside the arena will be able to use their phones and tablets to watch replays and live action from multiple angles.
“No other arena will provide fans and guests with real-time information and extreme customer service like Golden 1 Center,” said Kings Chairman Vivek Ranadive in a prepared statement. “This new app will be the fans’ remote control.”
The app will be available for download soon on Google Play and the App Store.
Among other things, the app will help fans find their seats and determine which concession stands and restrooms have the shortest lines. They’ll be able to order food and merchandise for delivery at their seats. It will let them hook up with the Uber ride-sharing service and purchase parking spots in advance.
For concerts and other non-Kings events, fans will be able to switch the app to the “Golden 1 Center mode” and find information on the shows.
The arena will be open for a pair of free events Oct. 1: an open house and a Kings team practice. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster for the open house.
The official opening comes Oct. 4 and 5 with a pair of concerts by Paul McCartney.
Dale Kasler
