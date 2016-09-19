Sacramento Kings unveil new app for Golden 1 Center

0:43 Historic Sacramento signs will hang at Golden 1 Pause

1:22 Training session gives emergency responders closer look inside Golden 1 Center

1:45 Workers say Golden 1 Center jobs improved their lives

2:33 Golden 1 Center's food: 'Local eats,' not concessions

1:00 Check out what the Sacramento Kings are building next to Golden 1 Center

1:56 Arena occupies historic site in the center of Sacramento

1:07 Police cameras will keep watch on downtown near new Sacramento arena

1:39 Transformation of downtown Sacramento will take some time

1:24 Regional Transit wraps old trains

0:45 Former King Kenny Thomas on his new restaurant and competition on K Street