Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center hosts open house for credit union members

The new Sacramento Kings arena is named for Golden 1 Credit Union, so maybe it’s only logical that credit union members get the first official glimpse inside.
The credit union announced Tuesday it will host a free, members-only open house at the downtown arena Oct. 1. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. An open house for the general public, hosted by the Kings, will begin immediately afterward.
Credit union members will be able to take a self-guided tour of the building and meet a pair of mascots: the Kings’ Slamson and the credit union’s Goldie. Vouchers for $10 worth of food at the concession stands will be part of the package, too.
Tickets are required for the event. Members can get them by signing in to their account at www.golden1.com. Members must also show an active Golden 1 credit, debit or ATM card upon entering the arena.
Golden 1 purchased the naming rights to the arena for a reported $6 million a year for 20 years. The credit union recently announced that its members will be eligible for discounts on Kings tickets and merchandise, as well as other benefits.
The building’s inaugural event is a Paul McCartney concert Oct. 4.
