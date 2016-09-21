Who's coming to Golden 1? The acts, events and signature games coming to the new downtown arena

Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: The Golden 1 Credit Union will host a free, members-only open house.
Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The Sacramento Kings will host an open house. Fans must have tickets to get in - they will be distributed free, with details coming shortly.
Oct. 1, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: At Fan Fest, fans will be able to watch the team practice, explore the building and participate in a question-and-answer session with selected players.
Oct. 4 and 5: Paul McCartney, part of the “One On One” tour, will open the Golden 1 Center as the first musical event.
Oct. 10: First preseason game: The Sacramento Kings host Israel’s Maccabi Haifa B.C. for an exhibition game.
Oct. 15: Maroon 5, the pop-rock band best known for the hits “Moves Like Jagger” and “One More Night,” is scheduled to perform.
Oct. 18: First home preseason game against an NBA team: The Sacramento Kings host the Los Angeles Clippers for an exhibition game.
Oct. 20: Jimmy Buffett, the easygoing singer-songwriter best known for his hit 1977 song “Margaritaville,” is scheduled to perform.
Oct. 27: The Sacramento Kings host the San Antonio Spurs in the first regular season home game.
Oct. 21: Gwen Stefani is scheduled to give a one-hour "private performance" as part of a charity event billed as the Royal Gala.
Nov. 9: Mexican rock stars Maná, part of the “Latino Power Tour,” is scheduled to perform.
Nov. 11 to Nov. 15: Acclaimed theatrical circus group Cirque du Soleil will begin a five-day run of its touring show “Toruk – the First Flight.”
Nov. 21: First game of a college basketball doubleheader: Sacramento State will play UC Davis.
Nov. 21: Second game of a college basketball doubleheader: Cal will play San Diego State.
March: First- and second-round men’s games in the 2017 NCAA Tournament
March 26: Grammy-nominated singer and perennial MTV favorite Arianna Grande, part of “The Dangerous Woman Tour,” is scheduled to perform.
Jan. 27 to 29: PBR
June: The Green Sports Alliance will host its seventh annual summit focused on environmental standards for sports facilities.
