Sacramento declares Meatless Mondays to honor Paul McCartney

If it’s Monday, put the burger down.
The city will pass a resolution at Tuesday night’s Council meeting declaring all Mondays from here on to be meat-free in Sacramento in honor of Paul McCartney, a noted vegetarian who will play the opening night concert at Golden 1 Center.
“It’s been Farm to Fork Week ... and one of the things we realized would be fun to do and exciting for the whole city was this resolution,” said Crystal Strait, chief of staff to the mayor. “It’s super cool that this city isn’t just giving (McCartney) a swag bag, we’re doing something to celebrate something that is important to him.”
The resolution encourages residents to take a break from animal-based eating for one day a week. There will be no penalties for failure to comply.
Strait said McCartney was aware and supportive of the upcoming ordinance. McCartney is an outspoken advocate for vegetarianism and founder of the Meat-Free Monday campaign in the United Kingdom.
Students from McClatchy High School and the Edible Schoolyard Project at Sacramento Charter High School are expected to speak at council tonight in support of the measure.
Local restaurants will also be creating vegan and vegetarian dishes for the month of October, said Strait. A list of participating restaurants was not immediately available.
Meatless Monday efforts first started during WWI when the U.S. government needed citizens to conserve resources. In recent years, it has spread across the globe as an environmental and health movement.
McCartney is not actually playing on a Monday. He is playing on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5. On that day, food vendors in Golden 1 Center will prepare special vegetarian dishes in his honor.
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa
Comments