New Sacramento Kings arena hailed for transgender-friendly restrooms

Golden 1 Center has another feature not found at other sports arenas: transgender-friendly restrooms.
The Sacramento Kings said Wednesday that 23 of the downtown arena’s restrooms have been labled “all gender.” The team said Golden 1 is the world’s first sports arena to accommodate transgender fans.
“We wanted to ensure the very best fan experience for everyone regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Kings Chairman Vivek Ranadive in a prepared statement.
Transgender restrooms have become a hot political issue that’s spilled over to the sports world. The NBA pulled the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte after North Carolina lawmakers passed the so-called “bathroom law,” which struck down local measures protecting gays, lesbians and transgender people.
The Kings’ move drew praise from transgender rights laws.
“The Sacramento Kings are leading not only the NBA, but sports worldwide in building the first arena to ensure transgender fans are fully respected and welcomed,” said Rick Zbur, executive director of Equality California.
Golden 1 opens Saturday with a free open house and “fan fest.” The first paid event is the Paul McCartney concert next Tuesday.
