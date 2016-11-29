Cost of building Golden 1 Center just went up again

Nearly two months after it opened, Golden 1 Center’s construction cost has inched up again.
The new Sacramento Kings arena now carries a price tag of $558.2 million, according to a consultant’s report released Tuesday.
That represents an increase of nearly $1.7 million over the previous cost analysis. It’s also $81.2 million higher than the $477 million estimate pegged by the Kings when the Sacramento City Council approved the team’s arena development deal. That deal included a $255 million public subsidy.
The additional $81.2 million has been shouldered by the Kings’ owners.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the additional $1.7 million was spent on. The new cost figure was disclosed in a report by Merritt & Harris construction consultants to team and city officials. The reports are filed monthly as part of the disclosure to investors who purchased the city’s arena bonds.
