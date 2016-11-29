Food trucks, photo ops with Santa at Golden 1 Center plaza

The Sacramento Kings are hosting a series of what they call “Long Lunch Fridays” starting this week in the plaza in front of Golden 1 Center arena downtown.
The event, which will feature food trucks, music and photo opportunities with Santa Claus, is among the first public gatherings the team has said it will hold in the plaza. Team officials previously have said they may hold farmers markets, concerts, craft fairs, yoga classes and other events at the site at Fifth and K streets.
The team has been criticized recently for closing the plaza to nonticketed visitors for up to several hours before events take place in the arena. The plaza is privately owned by the team, but the city has a public access rights. The Kings must obtain a city permit each time they close the plaza. The Kings have been closing the arena before games by setting up metal detectors at the entrances.
The team will hold similar Friday lunch events on Dec. 9 (which will have a royal ball theme) and Dec. 16 (Christmas carols). The Friday lunch events will continue into the new year, starting on Jan. 6.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
