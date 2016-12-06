One final event coming to Sleep Train Arena

Yes, they still stage events at Sleep Train Arena. But the old barn in Natomas is about to hold its final event.
Sacramento State University will hold its winter commencement ceremonies at Sleep Train on Dec. 16 and 17, the university announced Tuesday. Nearly 3,800 students are eligible to walk across the stage.
The graduation comes two months after the Sacramento Kings moved out of Sleep Train and into their new downtown arena, Golden 1 Center. The Kings said the graduation will mark the last time an event will be held at the 28-year-old Natomas arena.
Sleep Train hosted its last commercial event in September, a series of performances by the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Sacramento State will hold graduation Dec. 16 for the colleges of social sciences and interdisciplinary studies; engineering and computer science; and arts and letters. The Dec. 17 ceremonies are for the colleges of health and human services; natural sciences and mathematics; business administration; and education.
Mayor-elect Darrell Steinberg will speak at the College of Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies graduation, at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 16.
