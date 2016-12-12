Kings’ hotel won’t open in time for March Madness. Here’s the latest.

The Sacramento Kings wanted to open their new boutique hotel in time for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, aka March Madness.
It won’t happen.
The Kings said Monday that the 16-story hotel and condo tower, known as The Sawyer, won’t open until next summer.
It’s the second delay for the hotel project, which is immediately north of the team’s new arena, Golden 1 Center.
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, the San Francisco hospitality chain that will operate The Sawyer, posted a “summer 2017” opening on its website. A Kings spokesman confirmed that the tower, which looms over the new arena, is set for a summer opening.
The team spokesman said the project is moving forward; concrete is due to be poured within two weeks on the top floor, weather permitting.
Officials with Kimpton and JMA Ventures, the Kings’ development partner, weren’t available for comment Monday.
The Sawyer is the cornerstone of the Kings and JMA’s roughly $500 million redevelopment of the old Downtown Plaza into a retail and entertainment district adjacent to the arena. The team has renamed the mall Downtown Commons, or DoCo.
Kings officials had originally said the hotel would be ready in time for the arena’s opening in early October. That was then pushed back to March, when Golden 1 will host opening rounds of the NCAA tournament.
