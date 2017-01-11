About that leak at Golden 1 Center – it’s been patched

The leaky roof atop Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center has been patched.
A spokesman for the Sacramento Kings said the problem was fixed either late Tuesday or early Wednesday, hours after the leak was detected shortly before the Kings tipped off against the Detroit Pistons in their three-month-old arena.
The leak didn’t cause any delays – unlike the problem that occurred in the Kings’ first season at their old home, Sleep Train Arena. On March 1, 1989, when the building was known as Arco Arena, a rainstorm caused a 40-minute delay in a game against Philadelphia. The leak wasn’t solved until then-owner Greg Lukenbill climbed into the rafters and stretched a banner beneath the ceiling to catch the rain, a move that instantly became part of Kings lore.
Tuesday night, a tarp was put in place to catch the leak. A half-dozen fans sitting in the lower bowl beneath the leak were moved to different seats. The leak was nowhere near the court.
