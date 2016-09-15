Woman accused of setting fires along highway in Woodland

A woman described as a transient in the Woodland area was arrested Thursday afternoon after she was reported jumping in front of vehicles and setting fire to grass in the area of Highway 113 and Main Street.
California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the area about 1:45 p.m. after a caller reported a woman jumping in front of vehicles. An officer was in the area and came upon the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Maria Louise Martinez. She was crouched down and lighting fire to dry grass at several locations along shoulder of the roadway, according to a CHP news release.
Martinez initially ran from the officer but was stopped along a guardrail and taken into custody without incident. Additional CHP officers arrived and were able to put out the fires with fire extinguishers as Woodland Fire Department personnel arrived.
Martinez was taken to the Yolo County Jail, where she was booked on suspicion of arson and drug offenses.
