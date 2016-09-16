Crime - Sacto 911

September 16, 2016 7:32 AM

Friends remember Elk Grove baseball player killed in crash

Friends and acquaintances of Donovan Palma, who played baseball for Cosumnes Oaks High School, offered condolences Thursday and Friday for the the Elk Grove teenager who died in a collision on a rural Folsom road.

Folsom police investigated a head-on collision Thursday that claimed the life of one person in an undeveloped area south of Highway 50. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Palma, 19, of Elk Grove.

Palma was attending Folsom Lake College. Family members have organized a GoFundMe account with a goal of raising $15,000.

The incident was reported to the Folsom Police Department about 5:09 a.m., and occurred on Scott Road, an area recently annexed by the city for future development.

Palma was driving a blue Kia northbound on Scott Road when he crossed into the oncoming lane, clipping a Lexus and crashing head-on into a pickup, according to Sgt. Andrew Bates, spokesman for the Folsom Police Department.

“One of the involved people was pronounced dead at the scene, and one was taken (to the hospital) with moderate injuries,” he said.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured. The road was closed for several hours.

Authorities did not release the identities of the other two people involved in the crash.

Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang

