Crime - Sacto 911

September 16, 2016 9:59 AM

Former Sacramento after-school program leader pleads guilty to child-molestation charges

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

The former leader of a Sacramento after-school program is facing 150 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of committing lewd acts upon a child, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

Joshua Vasquez, 31, is to be sentenced Oct. 28. He was arrested by Sacramento police in November, after an investigation of an alleged sexual assault of a child at Mark Twain Elementary School, 4914 58th St.

Officials said there were six victims, ranging in age from 7 to 13.

Vasquez worked as a program leader for the city of Sacramento’s START after-school program and also as a part-time employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, officials said.

Vasquez developed friendships with the victims. While on school grounds, Vasquez took the children into his classroom, locked the door and blindfolded them while he played different “games” with them, according to the district attorney’s office.

The games involved improper touching of Vasquez, whom prosecutors said recorded the acts.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Firefighters attack afternoon blaze scorching American River Parkway

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos