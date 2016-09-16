Former Sacramento after-school program leader pleads guilty to child-molestation charges

The former leader of a Sacramento after-school program is facing 150 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of committing lewd acts upon a child, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.
Joshua Vasquez, 31, is to be sentenced Oct. 28. He was arrested by Sacramento police in November, after an investigation of an alleged sexual assault of a child at Mark Twain Elementary School, 4914 58th St.
Officials said there were six victims, ranging in age from 7 to 13.
Vasquez worked as a program leader for the city of Sacramento’s START after-school program and also as a part-time employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, officials said.
Vasquez developed friendships with the victims. While on school grounds, Vasquez took the children into his classroom, locked the door and blindfolded them while he played different “games” with them, according to the district attorney’s office.
The games involved improper touching of Vasquez, whom prosecutors said recorded the acts.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
