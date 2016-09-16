Crime - Sacto 911

September 16, 2016 9:29 PM

Crime Q&A: What happened to woman who fell from Sacramento parking garage?

By Cathy Locke

Q: What happened to the lady that fell off a parking garage in 2006 or 2007?

Sheila, Sacramento

A: You may be thinking of 18-year-old Megan Rountree, who died after falling from a 10-story parking garage at 14th and H streets in downtown Sacramento in November 2007.

According to stories in The Sacramento Bee, Rountree was with a group of people who were skateboarding on the garage’s ramps. While the others were skating, Rountree was near the railing in the northwest corner of the garage and somehow tumbled over it, according to police. They said it was unclear whether she was sitting on the railing, attempting to sit on it or peering over it.

Because the others were preoccupied with skating, no one was near her at the time she fell or knew what she was doing, police said. When the others realized she had fallen, they rushed to the sidewalk and, along with other people in the area, tried to help her until emergency personnel arrived. Rountree was taken to a hospital, where she died.

An autopsy showed that Rountree died of multiple blunt-force injuries, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Police concluded that the fall was an accident. Investigators interviewed people who were with Rountree at the garage and turned up no evidence of disagreements among the group or any reasons to suspect suicide, police said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

