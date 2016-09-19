Armed woman in trailer outside Lodi school prompts SWAT response

SWAT officers were called to a Lodi school Monday morning where an armed woman refused to come out of a travel trailer parked on the street.
Lt. Sierra Brucia said that Lodi police officers were called to Clyde W. Needham Elementary School about 6:30 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived they confirmed that the woman had made threats and was armed with a gun.
The woman was inside a small travel trailer hooked to her car and would not come out, said Brucia.
“We have been trying to get her to surrender,” said Brucia. “We want it to be resolved as peacefully as possible.”
School has been canceled for the day. The trailer is parked on South Pleasant Avenue in front of the school.
