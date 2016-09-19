Crime - Sacto 911

September 19, 2016 12:19 PM

Shooter gets long sentence for attempted murder at Arden Fair parking lot

A man convicted in a 2013 gang-related shooting at Arden Fair mall has been sentenced in Sacramento County Superior Court.

John Montanez, 26, was sentenced Friday to 39 years in prison by Judge Russell Hom.

A jury on June 10 found Montanez guilty of two counts of attempted murder and also found that he personally discharged a firearm and acted in furtherance of a criminal street gang, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney's Office news release.

On July 31, 2013, Montanez and an associate gang member got into an argument with three other young men inside Arden Fair mall and agreed to fight outside in the parking lot.

Once outside, Montanez pulled a handgun and fired the semi-automatic weapon in the direction of the two opponents as they fled, authorities said. The opponents were not hit, but bullets struck several parked cars.

