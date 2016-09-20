Crime - Sacto 911

September 20, 2016 6:30 AM

Pedestrians killed in separate North Highlands, Sacramento crashes

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Two pedestrians died of injuries suffered early Tuesday morning after being hit by vehicles in North Highlands and Sacramento.

The first pedestrian was struck at Elkhorn Boulevard and Walerga Road at about 4:40 a.m. California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Chad Hertzell said that the woman was jaywalking when she stepped from the curb in front of a sport-utility vehicle traveling eastbound on Elkhorn Boulevard.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk but the SUV had a green light. The driver, who stopped after the crash, did not see the pedestrian in the pre-dawn hour.

At about 6:30 a.m., Sacramento police responded to the Meadowview neighborhood where another pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle. The fatal crash occurred on Meadowview Road and Coral Gables Court, which is near 24th Street.

The vehicle is believed to be a white SUV or pickup truck, according to police. Meadowview Road is expected to be closed from 24th to 29th streets through the morning commute, police said.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

