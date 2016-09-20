Pedestrians killed in separate North Highlands, Sacramento crashes

0:29 Fire flares up on American River Parkway Pause

1:16 Father of killer Samantha Green has emotional walk from courthouse

2:15 Firefighters attack afternoon blaze scorching American River Parkway

0:16 Fire causes problems near Cal Expo

0:56 Grass Fire on parkway near Cal Expo

1:32 Nephew of a victim in Yuba County cold case speaks

1:22 Training session gives emergency responders closer look inside Golden 1 Center

0:41 Commuter squeezes through stalled rail cars after stuck for two hours

0:14 Crews fix the coupling of train that stalled on midtown tracks

0:25 How Sacramento fire crews deal with trains blocking East-West traffic