September 20, 2016 6:31 PM

Rescue crews locate an unresponsive person near Paradise Beach

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

An unresponsive person was transported to the UC Davis Medical Center Tuesday after being found along the American River, the Sacramento Fire Department posted on Twitter.

The first tweet, sent out at around 5:30 p.m., said crews were contacting an unresponsive individual on a shore across from Paradise Beach in East Sacramento.

Crews from the Sacramento Fire Department and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the incident, according to a second post.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

