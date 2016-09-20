Crime - Sacto 911

September 20, 2016 9:32 PM

Deputies seek Arden Arcade sexual assault suspect

By Nashelly Chavez

A 15-year-old girl told authorities she was sexually assaulted by a stranger as she was on her way to school in the Arden Arcade area Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reported.

The girl was walking in the 2200 block of Wyda Way at around 8:40 a.m when a man approached her on the street and started to talk to her, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. He asked the girl about her age, and she told him she was a minor, she told deputies.

The suspect then grabbed the girl and sexually assaulted her until she was able to strike the man and escape, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was not seen holding a weapon. He was described as a black male, 22 to 28 years old, and approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. The victim described him as having short hair and wearing baggy jeans and a dark coat, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916)-874-5115 or Crime Alert at (916)-443-HELP.

