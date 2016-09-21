Teenage girl killed by hit-and-run driver was ‘motivated and determined’ student

On a regular weekday, Onaya Davis, 17, would wake up at around 5:30 a.m. to start her morning.
By 6 a.m., the teenage girl was out the door and on her way to school, located an hour and a half away from her father’s apartment in the Meadowview neighborhood, her mother said.
Even with the long commute on public transportation, Davis was regularly the first student to arrive to class at the La Entrada Academy, a continuation school where she was set to graduate this spring.
“She’s the first person here in the morning,” said Kim Austin, the lead teacher at the continuation school. “She was so motivated and determined to live a good life.”
But early Tuesday morning, Davis’ commute, and life, were cut short. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified her Wednesday morning as the victim of the fatal hit-and-run accident at Coral Gables Court and Meadowview Road just before 6 a.m. the day before.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was last seen fleeing westbound on Meadowview Road. Police said investigators were examining video from a nearby police POD camera, which has an ability to read license plates.
Davis was described by her mother, Nadea Becknell, and Austin, as a quiet and hardworking student who loved to learn. The youngest of six children, she had a special interest in studying earth science, her mother said.
“That was her passion, to be a scientist,” Becknell said.
Austin said Davis studied hard for every test, no matter the subject.
“She never short-cutted anything that she did,” Austin said. “She wanted to know everything.”
Raj Rai, a spokeswoman for the San Juan Unified School District, said Davis transferred to the continuation school during her sophomore year after attending Encina Preparatory High.
The continuation school has 80 enrolled students and is composed of small class sizes, Rai said. Students typically complete online coursework on site for a few hours, and do additional work from home.
Becknell said Davis loved the school and developed a special bond with Austin while she was there. When Becknell moved out of a home located just blocks from La Entrada Academy a few months ago, Davis opted to make the long commute from her father’s home during the week instead of going to a new school, Becknell said.
“She didn’t want to leave the academy because she wanted to be with me,” Austin said. “She wanted to graduate with us.”
Most recently, Becknell said the teen was studying to get her driver’s license so she could get a car and drive to school. Austin said Davis submitted forms for a new part-time job the day before the incident.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no additional information regarding the hit-and-run crash was provided by the police department. Family members said they hope anyone with information about the incident will go to the police.
”I just want whoever hit my daughter to come forward, or someone that saw this person to come forward,” Becknell said.
“It’s just terrible that somebody would do this to my baby,” she added.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments