September 26, 2016 7:35 AM

Suspected DUI driver in double fatal of motorcyclists on Madison Avenue identified by CHP

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Two people on a motorcycle were killed early Monday morning by a suspected drunken driver traveling the wrong direction on Madison Avenue.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Chad Hertzell said that Brandon Ray Fernandez was driving a car eastbound in a westbound lane of Madison Avenue about 3 a.m. Monday near Lincoln Oaks Drive when he hit the westbound motorcycle with the two aboard.

The passenger and driver of the motorcycle were ejected. Both vehicles burst into flames, said Hertzell.

The male motorcyclist and female passenger were wearing helmets. Both died at the scene.

Officers suspect that Fernandez, 28, of Orangevale, was under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The names of the deceased have not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

