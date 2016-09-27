Deceased woman found near Garden Highway

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department received a call that a body of a homeless woman was found near Northgate Boulevard and the Arden-Garden Connector.
Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said officers believe the woman lived in a nearby encampment.
“A lot of the transient community lives here,” Heinlein said. “As a precaution, we called in our homicide team and investigators. We treat it ‘worst-case scenario’ and we pull back resources if it’s natural causes,” he said.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
Comments