Motorcyclists struck by suspected drunken driver identified

Two people on a motorcycle who were struck and killed early Monday by a suspected drunken driver near Madison Avenue have been identified.
Sacramento County coroner’s officials identified the motorcycle passenger as 25-year-old Marguerite Stahl of Sacramento. The office identified the motorcycle driver as Christopher Kimble, 27, of Sacramento.
Brandon Ray Fernandez, 28, of Orangevale, was driving east in a westbound lane of Madison Avenue about 3 a.m. Monday. Fernandez hit the westbound motorcycle near Lincoln Oaks Drive, said Officer Chad Hertzell, California Highway Patrol spokesman.
Rebecca Harris said Stahl, her niece, was attending Sacramento City College and sought to become a doctor.
“She wanted to focus on women’s health,” Harris said.
Stahl has a 6-year-old son who will live with his grandmother, Harris said.
Harris, a drug and alcohol counselor in Sacramento, said Stahl was a safe-driving proponent.
“Maggie would have gotten up and driven anywhere to pick up a friend (who had been drinking),” Harris said.
The crash threw the passenger and driver from the motorcycle, and both vehicles burst into flames, Hertzell said.
Both people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets, but died at the scene.
Harris said the family is in the stages of planning a celebration of life for Stahl and will set up a GoFundMe account.
Officers suspect that Fernandez was under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol.
