Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again.
Sean Thompson, the protester accused of striking Mayor Kevin Johnson with a pie during a charity dinner last week, appears in court Tuesday for his arraignment hearing. His attorney, Claire White, told reporters outside of the courtroom that a plea was not entered for Thompson's felony charge of assaulting a public official and a misdemeanor charge of battery on school property.Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee