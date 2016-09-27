Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again.

Sean Thompson, the protester accused of striking Mayor Kevin Johnson with a pie during a charity dinner last week, appears in court Tuesday for his arraignment hearing. His attorney, Claire White, told reporters outside of the courtroom that a plea was not entered for Thompson's felony charge of assaulting a public official and a misdemeanor charge of battery on school property.
Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee

