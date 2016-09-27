Crime - Sacto 911

September 27, 2016 12:07 PM

Suspects sought in robbery at Rosemont home

By Jessica Hice

Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection of a robbery outside a Rosemont home.

A Sheriff’s Department news release reports that just before midnight Sept. 9, a husband and wife arrived at their home on Cecile Way when they were confronted by a man, who had a handgun, and a woman. The gunman stole the wife’s purse and husband’s wallet before fleeing with the woman on foot, officials said.

The victim’s stolen credit cards were used by the suspects at a gas station in Rosemont, a Walgreen’s near Arden Way and a Walmart in Elk Grove, according to the release.

The suspects are a male adult in his early- to mid-20s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The female suspect is an adult in her mid- to late-20s, and weighing about 150 to 175 pounds, detectives report.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550

