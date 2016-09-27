Sacramento sheriff’s detectives find suspected killer in jail

About 19 months after the killing of a man in Arden Arcade, Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives say his suspected killer has been found already in jail.
Deandraye Duckett, 24, of Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the death of Robert L. Klose on Feb. 27, 2015, at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Edison Avenue.
Klose, 26, of Sacramento, was found dead at the scene. Investigators now believe that an argument between Duckett and Klose in the apartment complex parking lot took place before the shooting. Klose suffered at least one gunshot wound to the torso.
During their investigation, detectives were able to develop information that the motive for the shooting was gang related. Duckett has been in jail on charges unrelated to the Klose killing since August 2015.
Other charges he is being held on according to his jail booking sheet include buying or receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of an assault weapon and burglary.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
