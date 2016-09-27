Crime - Sacto 911

September 27, 2016 1:10 PM

Sacramento sheriff’s detectives find suspected killer in jail

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

About 19 months after the killing of a man in Arden Arcade, Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives say his suspected killer has been found already in jail.

Deandraye Duckett, 24, of Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the death of Robert L. Klose on Feb. 27, 2015, at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Edison Avenue.

Klose, 26, of Sacramento, was found dead at the scene. Investigators now believe that an argument between Duckett and Klose in the apartment complex parking lot took place before the shooting. Klose suffered at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

During their investigation, detectives were able to develop information that the motive for the shooting was gang related. Duckett has been in jail on charges unrelated to the Klose killing since August 2015.

Other charges he is being held on according to his jail booking sheet include buying or receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of an assault weapon and burglary.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again.

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos