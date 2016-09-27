Crime - Sacto 911

September 27, 2016 2:45 PM

Man killed in Yolo Causeway crash was Citrus Heights resident

By Cathy Locke

A man who died early Monday in a bizarre chain of crashes on the Yolo Causeway has been identified by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office as 36-year-old David Miranda of Citrus Heights.

The crashes occurred between 2:33 and 2:45 a.m. Miranda was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion eastbound on Interstate 80 along the causeway east of Webster Road when it was involved in a collision and became disabled in the slow lane, according to the California Highway Patrol

After that crash, in which no one was hurt, Miranda and his passenger, identified by the CHP as 27-year-old Lethesia Guzman of San Jose, got out of the vehicle and walked to the right shoulder.

Their vehicle was then hit by a big rig traveling in the same lane. The impact propelled the Ford into the middle lane, and the big rig pulled onto the right shoulder. The Ford was then struck by a Toyota Prius traveling east in the middle lane. That crash propelled the Ford toward the center median and the Toyota toward the right shoulder.

Miranda and Guzman were standing on the shoulder when they were struck and propelled over the side of the elevated portion of the causeway, according to the CHP. Miranda died at the scene and Guzman was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries.

The CHP asks witnesses to call the Woodland office at 530-662-4685.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

