Mather man arrested in child porn case

A 42-year-old Mather resident was arrested Tuesday, accused of possessing child pornography.
Michael Deon Brown was taken into custody following an investigation by detectives with the Sacramento County sheriff’s High-Tech Crimes, Internet Crimes Against Children Bureau. Brown allegedly sent and received, via mobile and computing devices, more than 600 images of children younger than 10 years old in sexually explicit poses, according to Sheriff’s Department news release
Brown was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of possessing obscene matter depicting a person younger than 12 years old. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and is to be arraigned Oct. 5 in Sacramento Superior Court.
Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is continuing, and detectives are still trying to identify victims and locations where the incidents may have occurred. Anyone with information regarding Brown and his possible involvement with minors in the area are asked to call Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives at 916-874-3002.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments