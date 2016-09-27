Crime - Sacto 911

September 27, 2016 9:11 PM

Mather man arrested in child porn case

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A 42-year-old Mather resident was arrested Tuesday, accused of possessing child pornography.

Michael Deon Brown was taken into custody following an investigation by detectives with the Sacramento County sheriff’s High-Tech Crimes, Internet Crimes Against Children Bureau. Brown allegedly sent and received, via mobile and computing devices, more than 600 images of children younger than 10 years old in sexually explicit poses, according to Sheriff’s Department news release

Brown was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of possessing obscene matter depicting a person younger than 12 years old. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and is to be arraigned Oct. 5 in Sacramento Superior Court.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is continuing, and detectives are still trying to identify victims and locations where the incidents may have occurred. Anyone with information regarding Brown and his possible involvement with minors in the area are asked to call Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives at 916-874-3002.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again.

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos