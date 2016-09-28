Vallejo kidnap suspect expected to plead guilty in Thursday hearing

Amid concerns about his mental state, accused Vallejo kidnapper Matthew Muller is expected to appear in a Sacramento courtroom Thursday for a change of plea hearing in a case that captivated the nation and has spawned civil lawsuits against Vallejo police for allegedly treating the 2015 abduction as a hoax.
Muller, 39, a Harvard-trained attorney, pleaded not guilty following his arrest and originally was expected to cite mental issues as part of his defense at trial.
Instead, he is scheduled to appear Thursday before U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley in Sacramento for a hearing at which he is expected to plead guilty to a single count of kidnapping in the abduction of Denise Huskins. Huskins, 31, was abducted from the Vallejo home she shared with her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, 31, who was drugged and bound and left behind with warnings that his family would be harmed if he called police.
Huskins was tied up and drugged, and sexually assaulted twice before being released two days later in Huntington Beach, according to court documents.
“This case is set for a change of plea,” prosecutors wrote in a memo filed with the court late Tuesday. “The government submits this memorandum to advise the court that there is evidence that the defendant has had mental problems in the past and is currently medicated.”
Prosecutors filed the memo to ask Nunley to “be as comprehensive as possible and include questioning about the specific names and dosage amounts of any medication the defendant has taken in the preceding week.”
Prosecutors added that “a mentally unwell person may be capable of entering a valid plea” and that “a defendant competent to stand trial is also competent to plead guilty.”
Muller had been set to face trial beginning Jan. 30. Prosecutors filed a motion two weeks ago seeking to bar his lawyer from pursuing an insanity defense.
Muller attorney Tom Johnson had previously suggested his client had mental issues, but declined comment early Thursday.
Muller, a former Marine who grew up in the Sacramento area and graduated from Bella Vista High School, was not arrested until more than two months after Huskins’ abduction, when he was charged in a Dublin home invasion case after he left his cell phone behind while fleeing the homeowner, who struggled with him. Muller was arrested at his family’s South Lake Tahoe vacation home, where authorities discovered evidence that tied him to the Huskins case, court documents state. He is currently being held at the Sacramento County Jail.
In the immediate aftermath of Huskins’ abduction, Vallejo police were skeptical about whether a kidnapping actually had occurred and interrogated Quinn about whether he killed Huskins, court papers state.
Even after Huskins’ release, Vallejo police were expressing doubt about what had happened to her and issued a press release stating that “this event appears to be an orchestrated event and not a kidnapping,” according to claims Huskins and Quinn filed against the City of Vallejo. The police later issued apologies to the pair, but Huskins and Quinn subsequently sued Vallejo police in a case that the city is fighting.
Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam
