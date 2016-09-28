Man convicted in death of homeless woman, assault

A man has been convicted by a Sacramento jury for a series of attacks that included the shooting death of a homeless woman.
Christopher M. Franklin, 29, was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, assault and illegal possession of a firearm.
Prosecutors said that on July 10, 2015, Franklin shot Dennis Clark, a homeless man who was sleeping under a bridge near Cottonwood Lane and Elsie Avenue in south Sacramento. He awoke to find Franklin standing over him.
Franklin then shot Clark four times, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. He survived the attack and bullet casings were recovered by investigators at the scene.
On Oct. 11, 2015, Anna Bernaix, was found shot to death near the homeless camp where she had been sleeping. Several casings were also recovered at the scene just north of Gwinhurst Circle, close to Calvine and Elk Grove Florin roads.
Then two days later, not far from where Bernaix was killed, surveyor Douglas Bean was working near some railroad tracks when Franklin came up behind him, placing Bean in a stranglehold. Other workers stopped Franklin just before Bean lost consciousness, according to the DA’s news release.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded and took Franklin into custody. A search of Franklin turned up a handgun of the same caliber as the shells found at the shootings of Clark and Bernaix.
Tests in the crime lab determined that the handgun matched the one used to shoot Clark and Bernaix.
Franklin is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 25.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
