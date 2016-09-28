Sacramento Fire Academy cadets climb stairs at Hughes Stadium in full gear

Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson said he's "a little more guarded" after former Occupy protester Sean Thompson hit him in the face with a pie during a Sept. 21, 2016, benefit dinner outside Sacramento Charter High School. Johnson responded by striking back at Thompson, said Chief of Staff Crystal Strait.
Claire White, attorney for Sean Thompson, who allegedly hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with a pie in the face Wednesday night, speaks on his behalf following his appearance in Sacramento Superior Court at the county jail on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif.
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Friday morning officer-involved shooting in which a man was killed. The shooting of the man by officers occurred on Mohawk Way near Madison Avenue. Sheriff's Sgt. Tony Turnbull explains.
Victor Brazelton, a Sacramento man who joined a demonstration Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, protesting the Sacramento police shooting death of Joseph Mann in July, said the killing showed that the city's police department has become part of "the national trend of killing African American men who are unarmed, and women,"
On Sept. 24, 1972, a restored Korean War-era jet lost control on a runway at Executive Airport in Sacramento during an air show, skidded across Freeport Boulevard and slammed into Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor, which was crowded with 100 people that day. Twenty-two people died in the tragedy, including one family of four and nine members of a second family.
A guitar case left leaning against a lion statue prompted the bomb squad to be called to the campus on Sept. 22, 2016. Students were evacuated to the football field as a precaution. Freeport Boulevard and the school’s front parking lot were closed.
The family of Joseph Mann, shot by police officers on July 11, criticize the Sacramento Police Department during a press conference on Del Paso Blvd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 in Sacramento, California.