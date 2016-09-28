Sacramento Fire Academy cadets climb stairs at Hughes Stadium in full gear

The early morning workout requires climbing every set of stairs at Hughes Stadium.
Sacramento Fire Department

Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson 'more guarded' after pie attack

Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson said he's "a little more guarded" after former Occupy protester Sean Thompson hit him in the face with a pie during a Sept. 21, 2016, benefit dinner outside Sacramento Charter High School. Johnson responded by striking back at Thompson, said Chief of Staff Crystal Strait.

A look back at deadly Farrell's plane crash on Sept. 24, 1972

On Sept. 24, 1972, a restored Korean War-era jet lost control on a runway at Executive Airport in Sacramento during an air show, skidded across Freeport Boulevard and slammed into Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor, which was crowded with 100 people that day. Twenty-two people died in the tragedy, including one family of four and nine members of a second family.

