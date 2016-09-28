Crime - Sacto 911

September 28, 2016 3:49 PM

Man arraigned in wrong-way collision that killed 2 on motorcycle

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

The Orangevale man suspected in the wrong-way collision that killed a Sacramento pair was arraigned on two counts of vehicular manslaughter Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court.

Brandon Ray Fernandez, 28 will return to court Oct. 26. He remains held in Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

For everybody involved, it’s a no-win situation.

Josh Smith, a friend of Christopher Kimble, one of two people killed in a wrong-way collision

Christopher Kimble, 27, and Marguerite Stahl, 25, both of Sacramento were riding aboard Kimble’s motorcycle on Madison Avenue about 3 a.m. Monday, as Fernandez drove east in the westbound lane of Madison, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officials say Fernandez was under the influence when his car collided with Kimble’s motorcycle near Lincoln Oaks Drive.

The force of the collision threw Kimble and Stahl from the motorcycle and left both car and motorcycle in flames. Though Kimble and Stahl each wore helmets, the two did not survive the wreck, CHP officials said.

We’re heartbroken for the family. Today starts the process of finding justice and mercy for all involved in this terrible tragedy.

Byron Roope, attorney representing Brandon Ray Fernandez

Fernandez did not enter a plea Wednesday to the manslaughter allegations and a third charge of driving under the influence. Following the hearing, his attorney Byron Roope, offered condolences to the victims’ families and friends.

“We’re heartbroken for the family,” Roope said. “Today starts the process of finding justice and mercy for all involved in this terrible tragedy.”

Josh Smith, a friend of Kimble’s, attended the afternoon hearing and said he would return for future court dates.

“Unfortunate circumstances happened and people close to me got involved,” said Smith. “For everybody involved, it’s a no-win situation.”

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

