Sacramento motorcyclist dies in Jackson Road collision with pickup

A Sacramento man died Tuesday night when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a pickup truck in the Rosemont area.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist at 47-year-old Charles Largen.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Largen was riding a 1999 Honda motorcycle westbound on Jackson Road, east of Harlin Drive, about 7:53 p.m. and was traveling at a high speed.
At the same time, the driver of a Ford F250 pickup, a 50-year-old Rancho Cordova man, was pulling out of a private driveway on the north side of Jackson Road. As the Ford was crossing the westbound lane, preparing to turn left to head east, the Honda struck the left rear side of the truck.
As a result of the collision, Largen was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.
The CHP said witnesses reported that the motorcycle’s headlamp might not have been illuminated prior to the collision.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments