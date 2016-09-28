Sac Metro Fire gets $2.7 million to fund new engine company in Antelope

A $2.7 million grant will allow the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District to hire nine new firefighter-paramedics and provide a truck company to serve the northwestern portion of the district including the communities of Antelope and Rio Linda.
The grant, totaling $2,735,479, was awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will fund the positions for two years, according to a Fire District news release.
This award is the third the district has received under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant Program. A grant in 2010 funded 24 new firefighter positions for two years and a second grant, in 2012, funded an additional 24 firefighter positions for two years, officials said.
The new truck company will begin service at 8 a.m. Saturday and will be housed with Engine 26 at 8000 Palmerson Drive in Antelope. Truck 26 is the district’s seventh truck company and will serve the areas of Antelope, Elverta, Rio Linda and the portion of Placer County served by Metro Fire.
Since the 2010-11 fiscal year, Metro Fire’s Grants Division has received federal grants totaling more than $25 million. The grants have provided funding for firefighter positions, thermal imaging cameras, defibrillators, inflatable rescue boats, tactical emergency medical services training and a robot to deal with hazardous materials.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments