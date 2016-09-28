Crime - Sacto 911

September 28, 2016 6:18 PM

Sac Metro Fire gets $2.7 million to fund new engine company in Antelope

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A $2.7 million grant will allow the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District to hire nine new firefighter-paramedics and provide a truck company to serve the northwestern portion of the district including the communities of Antelope and Rio Linda.

The grant, totaling $2,735,479, was awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will fund the positions for two years, according to a Fire District news release.

This award is the third the district has received under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant Program. A grant in 2010 funded 24 new firefighter positions for two years and a second grant, in 2012, funded an additional 24 firefighter positions for two years, officials said.

The new truck company will begin service at 8 a.m. Saturday and will be housed with Engine 26 at 8000 Palmerson Drive in Antelope. Truck 26 is the district’s seventh truck company and will serve the areas of Antelope, Elverta, Rio Linda and the portion of Placer County served by Metro Fire.

Since the 2010-11 fiscal year, Metro Fire’s Grants Division has received federal grants totaling more than $25 million. The grants have provided funding for firefighter positions, thermal imaging cameras, defibrillators, inflatable rescue boats, tactical emergency medical services training and a robot to deal with hazardous materials.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento Fire Academy class climbs stairs at Hughes Stadium in full gear

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos