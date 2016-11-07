Crime - Sacto 911

November 7, 2016 9:19 AM

Gunshot victim found dead on south Sacramento street identified

By Ed Fletcher

efletcher@sacbee.com

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a south Sacramento shooting as Jose Gasca Rojas.

Gasca Rojas, a 48-year-old Sacramento resident, was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday after being found near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 44th Avenue with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately have a suspect or motive for the killing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-HELP (4357). Tips can also be left at www.sacsheriff.com or 916-874-TIPS (8477).

Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch

Editor's Choice Videos